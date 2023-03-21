Curren$y & Jermaine Dupri Reveal Release Date For Upcoming Joint Album

"That's my birthday," Curren$y added. "and that's 404 day for Atlanta. That's my birthday for the whole mutha**kin' world."



Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri have been teasing the release of their joint project for the past few months. They've been releasing songs like "Never Enough," which was an exclusive release via From The Block Performance that has both JD and Spitta taking turns on the mic, and their latest track "Essence Fest." After promoting one project, the duo recently confirmed that there will be multiple installments.



“We got 40 songs saved so we got music, we don’t even have to go in the studio again and we can roll out four volumes without going to the studio again, and we not going to stop," Curren$y told VIBE.



For Motivational Use Only Vol. 1 will be Curren$y's first project of 2023. The album will arrive following Spitta's four bodies of work from last year, The Drive in Theatre Part 2, Spring Clean 2 (plus its deluxe version), and Continuance with The Alchemist.