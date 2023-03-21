Eat In A Hospital & Dine With Aliens At These Unusual Restaurants In Nevada

If you've ever wanted to dine with extraterrestrials, this is your chance!

LoveFood compiled a list of the world's most unusual restaurants and two of them are right here in the Nevada. "From cat cafés to joints where dishes are delivered via roller coaster, the world is filled with weird, wonderful and downright wacky places to eat. Here we reveal the world’s most unusual restaurants guaranteed to drop jaws and get people talking, including eateries in unique locations and diners inside historic aircraft," the food site said about its interesting list.

In Nevada, you can dine with out-of-this-world creatures at this alien-themed restaurant, shop and small inn called Little A'Le'Inn in the middle of the desert in Rachel. "Because Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel, which has a population of fewer than 100, is in the middle of the Nevada desert off the 'Extraterrestrial Highway,' en route to Area 51," LoveFood said about the restaurant. "The restaurant serves Alien Burgers, stories about alien sightings and advice on the best places for spotting extraterrestrial activity yourself."