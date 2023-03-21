Florida Barbecue Joint Ranked Among The Best In The South

A Florida restaurant is getting the spotlight thanks to Southern Living's newest list celebrating barbecue. The magazine unveiled its annual list ranking the best barbecue restaurants in the South.

The website states, "This year’s readers’ picks for the South's best barbecue joints reflect the current state of Southern barbecue, offering a blend of continuity and change. Half the restaurants on this year’s list are repeat winners from the 2022 poll, but the other half are new."

The barbecue restaurant representing Florida is Tropical Smokehouse! Here's why this exciting eatery was featured:

"A remarkable barbecue revival is underway in the Sunshine State, as a new generation of cooks put unique local spins on traditional barbecue. This year sees a relatively new player land at the top of the Florida list. Owner/pitmaster Rick Mace opened Tropical Smokehouse in 2021 with the explicit goal of creating a distinctive Florida style of barbecue. That means turning to the sea and to Caribbean flavors, too, with spicy smoked wahoo dip, mojo-laced pulled pork, brisket-stuffed empanadas, and slabs of splendidly flaky smoked salmon, all cooked on a big Primitive Pits offset smoker."