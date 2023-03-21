Michigan Bakery Named Best Bakery In The Entire State

What is your go-to purchase when visiting a bakery? Do you head straight for the doughnuts, muffins, and cakes set in pretty, colorful rows inside of the glass displays, or do you prefer to leave with a simple loaf of bread and a flaky croissant from the tray beside the counter? Regardless of your pastry preferences, there is one bakery that serves the best baked goods in the entire state.

According to Mashed, the best bakery in all of Michigan is Sister Pie located in Detroit. Mashed mentioned that firt-time visitors should try the Salted Maple Pie.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best bakery in the entire state:

"If you're in Detroit and pie is your thing, Sister Pie is the place to be. The business launched in 2012, and James Beard Nominee for Outstanding Baker, Lisa Ludwinski has been trying new and creative pie recipes ever since. Menu options include Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Cookies and Salted Rosemary Shortbread. But it's the Salted Maple Pie that people really rave about when mentioning Sister Pie. Customers just can't seem to get enough of the pie at this place."

For more information regarding the best bakeries across the country visit Mashed.com.