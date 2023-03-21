New California Bill Could Ban The Sale Of Popular Candy

By Logan DeLoye

March 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A new bill introduced by state assembly member Jesse Gabriel could ban the sale, manufacture, and distribution of Skittles. According to SF Gate, Bill 418 seeks to get rid of foods containing 5 chemicals that have been linked to "cancer and other health risks." One of these chemicals, titanium dioxide, can be found in Skittles. Though Mars Inc. promised to "phase out" the chemical from the candy in 2016, it remains on the list of ingredients.

A lawsuit was filed against the company last July in regards to the ingredient, but was dismissed four months later. Meanwhile, titanium dioxide was entirely phased out of all products sold in the European Union in 2022. It is also commonly found in coffee creamers, baking products, and white sauces. Gabriel explained why he created the bill, and the impact that it will have on residents across the state if it passes.

“Californians shouldn’t have to worry that the food they buy in their neighborhood grocery store might be full of dangerous additives or toxic chemicals. This bill will correct for a concerning lack of federal oversight and help protect our kids, public health, and the safety of our food supply.” He hopes that companies that use these harmful chemicals change their recipes not only for the benefit of California residents, but for all Americans.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.