New California Bill Could Ban The Sale Of Popular Candy

A new bill introduced by state assembly member Jesse Gabriel could ban the sale, manufacture, and distribution of Skittles. According to SF Gate, Bill 418 seeks to get rid of foods containing 5 chemicals that have been linked to "cancer and other health risks." One of these chemicals, titanium dioxide, can be found in Skittles. Though Mars Inc. promised to "phase out" the chemical from the candy in 2016, it remains on the list of ingredients.

A lawsuit was filed against the company last July in regards to the ingredient, but was dismissed four months later. Meanwhile, titanium dioxide was entirely phased out of all products sold in the European Union in 2022. It is also commonly found in coffee creamers, baking products, and white sauces. Gabriel explained why he created the bill, and the impact that it will have on residents across the state if it passes.

“Californians shouldn’t have to worry that the food they buy in their neighborhood grocery store might be full of dangerous additives or toxic chemicals. This bill will correct for a concerning lack of federal oversight and help protect our kids, public health, and the safety of our food supply.” He hopes that companies that use these harmful chemicals change their recipes not only for the benefit of California residents, but for all Americans.