PHOTOS: California Storm Creates Giant Crater Along Popular Mountain Road

Driving along slick mountain roads covered in snow has always been a concern for California drivers, but what about gigantic craters? The recent influx of rain and show brought on by several atmospheric rivers has caused state infrastructure to crumble. Just last week, homes teetered on the edge of a hillside in San Clemente as a result of landslides prolonged by rain. According to SF Gate the recent weather patterns have cause a giant crater to open up on Beasore Road near Bass Lake inside of the Sierra National Forest.

Yosemite Adventure Company took photos of the huge 30-foot-deep crater that looks to be taking over more than half of the road. Though heavy snow has decreased mountain traffic, a driver coming around the corner might not be able to see this large hole at first glance since it exists immediately after a turn.