PHOTOS: California Storm Creates Giant Crater Along Popular Mountain Road
By Logan DeLoye
March 21, 2023
Driving along slick mountain roads covered in snow has always been a concern for California drivers, but what about gigantic craters? The recent influx of rain and show brought on by several atmospheric rivers has caused state infrastructure to crumble. Just last week, homes teetered on the edge of a hillside in San Clemente as a result of landslides prolonged by rain. According to SF Gate the recent weather patterns have cause a giant crater to open up on Beasore Road near Bass Lake inside of the Sierra National Forest.
Yosemite Adventure Company took photos of the huge 30-foot-deep crater that looks to be taking over more than half of the road. Though heavy snow has decreased mountain traffic, a driver coming around the corner might not be able to see this large hole at first glance since it exists immediately after a turn.
Mother Nature is taking a toll on our roads this year. . . . #sierras #california #californiawinter2023 #visitcalifornia #yosemite #offroad #unchartedsociety #mothernaturePosted by Yosemite Adventure Company on Thursday, March 16, 2023
Yosemite Adventure Company mechanic Robbie Allison told SF Gate that he was not surprised to see the hole, as it has been eroding as a result of winter weather for awhile now. He went to check on roadway conditions across the forest in November and noticed a drainage spot that, after months and months of rain and snow, would turn into the giant gaping hole. The road has since been closed with plans to re-open in a few weeks.