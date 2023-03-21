"I always return stray animals," he continued. "Make sure you always keep a collar on your animal. And mine don’t have a collar ’cause you know it’s mines. So when you see my buffalo, give it a carrot. Give it a apple. They so kind, they so peaceful. Thank everybody for watching. Thank everybody for making sure all of my animals got back into the Promise Land. We had some things we was doing on one side and they eased through the cut but … all my neighbors, Fayetteville, y’all the best. Boss."



The trouble began when one of Rozay's neighbors told TMZ about the problematic buffaloes who invaded her front yard twice in one week. She said she tried to confront the rapper about his animals, but instead she got into a verbal dispute with someone from his team. In a separate video, Ross addressed the neighbors directly and thanked them.



"I wanna thank all the neighbors in Fayetteville and, of course, my team, Skinny man, and the whole squad for making sure all our animals made it back safe," Ross said. "They are very peaceful. They’re just grazers. They’re not meat-eaters."