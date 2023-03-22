1 Wisconsin University Named Among The Top 50 In The U.S.
By Sarah Tate
March 22, 2023
One Wisconsin university ranked among the top colleges and university in the country, based on a new report from U.S. News & World Report.
According to the report, the site "[assessed] bachelor's degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality" to determine its list of the best colleges for 2022-2023. Several Ivy League schools top the list, including Princeton University claiming the No. 1 spot, but plenty of public and private colleges and universities also found a spot on the list. So which college in the Badger State snagged a place in the Top 50?
University of Wisconsin – Madison
The University of Wisconsin in Madison tied with the University of California – Davis and the University of Texas at Austin for No. 38 overall. According to U.S. News & World Report, the public college was founded in 1848, has an undergraduate enrollment of around 35,500 and an acceptance rate of 60%.
These are the Top 20 universities in the country, according to the report:
- Princeton University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- TIED: Harvard University, Stanford University, Yale University
- N/A
- N/A
- University of Chicago
- TIED: Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania
- N/A
- California Institute of Technology
- TIED: Duke University, Northwestern University
- N/A
- Dartmouth College
- TIED: Brown University, Vanderbilt University
- N/A
- TIED: Rice University, Washington University in St. Louis
- N/A
- Cornell University
- TIED: Columbia University, University of Notre Dame
- N/A
- TIED: University of California (Berkeley), University of California (Los Angeles)
Check out the full report to see U.S. News & World Report's picks for the top universities in the country.