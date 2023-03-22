California Hospitals Named Among Best Hospitals In The Entire Country

Healthcare quality and availability are often among the reasons why people move to a certain area. If the healthcare systems are rated well, there is a greater sense of safety amid health emergencies. Did you know that 29 California hospitals were recently ranked among the best in the entire country?

According to a list compiled by Health Grades, the best hospitals in all of California are Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Glendale, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, CPMC Van Ness Campus, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Eden Medical Center, Enloe Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, Kaweah Health Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Mills-peninsula Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence St. Jude Medical Center, Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, Riverside Community Hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, St. John's Regional Medical Center, St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton, St. Mary's Medical Center, Stanford Health Care, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion, Sutter Roseville Medical Center, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, UC Davis Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest, and UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.

Here is what Health Grades had to say about compiling the data to discover the best hospitals across the nation:

“To measure performance and evaluate hospitals for overall clinical excellence, Healthgrades used Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) file purchased from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for years 2019 through 2021. Patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures were analyzed for virtually every hospital in the country. The overall performance score for each hospital is calculated using volume-weighted z-scores averaged across all complication and mortality-based cohorts. Volume weights represent the proportion of patients within a given cohort and outcome measure.”

