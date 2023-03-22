Chicago Suburb Named 'Best Place To Live' In The Entire State

What constitutes a "great" place to live? Safety, cost of living, education, family actives, healthcare, job opportunity, and weather are just a few ideals high on the list of those looking to relocate. There is one small town outside of Chicago that was recently named as the best place to live in all of Illinois. This particular location scores high in all of the above categories except two.

According to a list compiled by Niche, the best place to live in Illinois is Bannockburn. Bannockburn received an A rating in the categories of school systems, nightlife, job opportunity, outdoor activities, commute, health and fitness, and family life. Housing and diversity received a B, while weather and cost of living scored a C.

Here is what Niche had to say about the best place to live in the entire state:

"Bannockburn is a suburb of Chicago with a population of 1,315. Bannockburn is in Lake County and is one of the best places to live in Illinois. Living in Bannockburn offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many young professionals live in Bannockburn and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Bannockburn are highly rated."

For more information on Bannockburn visit niche.com.