Slaughterhouse formed in late 2008 after they all collaborated on a song baring the same name on Budden's Halfway House album. From there, the group released their self-titled debut album in 2009 via E1 Ent and followed up with their second LP Welcome to: Our House via Shady Records in 2012. Although they put their own solo projects on hold to cook up their third album Glass House, the album never saw the light of day. In 2018, Royce da 5'9" announced that Slaughterhouse had officially disbanded. Eminem, who signed the group nearly a decade ago, opened up about his thoughts on what happened to the group.



"I thought they were gonna go back, regroup, and try to make few more songs," Em said about the group. "Joe said 'Slaughterhouse ain't hot right now, we don't have a buzz, we need to put out a mixtape.' From that point, everybody started branching out."



Eventually, Royce went on to make his PRhyme album series with DJ Premier while Kxng Crooked and Joell Ortiz also released solo albums. The latter artists reunited for a collaborative album called Rise & Fall of Slaughterhouse in which they address the group's fallout. Drink Champs' new episode featuring Joe Budden drops this Thursday.

