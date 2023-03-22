Nas Joins Hit-Boy For New Single Off Producer's Upcoming Studio Album

By Tony M. Centeno

March 22, 2023

Hit-Boy and Nas
Photo: Getty Images

Hit-Boy and Nas come through with another wavy banger.

On Wednesday, March 22, the California native dropped the visuals for his new single with Nasir, "The Tide." In the video, we can see behind-the-scenes footage of Hit and Nas while they're out at events and Nas' recent headlining concert at Madison Square Garden. In his verse, Hit-Boy pays homage to the late PnB Rock and TakeOff while he gazes at works of art in side a gallery. As Nas spits his verse, we can see VHS-style footage of him recording songs and posing during a photoshoot for his recent album King's Disease III.

The song is set to appear on Hit-Boy's upcoming solo LP Surf or Drown. The Grammy award-winning producer revealed his intentions to drop his first solo studio album not long after he shared the first single "Slipping Into Darkness" with The Alchemist. The record features both artists rapping over each other's beats. Hit-Boy confirmed the album's title and discussed what to expect from the project during a conversation with Alc and journalist Elliott Wilson on Twitter Spaces last week.

"I haven't dropped an album yet but I am dropping an album soon," Hit-Boy said. "'Slipping Into Darkness' is on that album and its some other vibes that people are going to rock with. It's not all soul chops it's like modern sounds and everything."

Hit-Boy's Surf or Drown album is scheduled to hit DSP's everywhere on Friday, March 24. Watch the official video for "The Tide" below.

