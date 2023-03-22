Penn State Basketball Coach Micah Shrewsberry Lands New Job: Report

Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry is reportedly "finalizing a deal" to become the next head coach at Notre Dame, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday (March 22).

"Sources: Notre Dame is finalizing a deal to make Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry the school’s next head coach," Thamel tweeted.

Sources told CBS Sports that Shrewsberry accepted a seven-year offer from Notre Dame, having chosen the Fighting Irish over a reported contract extension from Penn State that included a significant pay increase. The 46-year-old led the Nittany Lions to a 37-31 (17-23 Big Ten) record during two seasons, which included a 76-59 win against Texas A&M in the first-round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament last Thursday (March 16), which its Penn State's first March Madness victory since 2001.