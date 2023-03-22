Penn State Basketball Coach Micah Shrewsberry Lands New Job: Report

By Jason Hall

March 22, 2023

Penn State v Texas
Photo: Getty Images

Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry is reportedly "finalizing a deal" to become the next head coach at Notre Dame, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday (March 22).

"Sources: Notre Dame is finalizing a deal to make Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry the school’s next head coach," Thamel tweeted.

Sources told CBS Sports that Shrewsberry accepted a seven-year offer from Notre Dame, having chosen the Fighting Irish over a reported contract extension from Penn State that included a significant pay increase. The 46-year-old led the Nittany Lions to a 37-31 (17-23 Big Ten) record during two seasons, which included a 76-59 win against Texas A&M in the first-round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament last Thursday (March 16), which its Penn State's first March Madness victory since 2001.

Shrewsberry also has strong ties to the state of Indiana, having grown up in Indianapolis and playing at Hanover College, before later working on Brad Stevens' staff at Butler (2007-11) and Matt Painter's staff at Purdue (2011-13, 2019-21). The veteran coach also spent six seasons on Stevens' Boston Celtics staff (2013-19).

Shrewsberry will replace former head coach Mike Brey, who announced his intention to resign ahead of the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

