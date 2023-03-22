WATCH: Destructive Tornado Rips Through Los Angeles Suburb
By Logan DeLoye
March 22, 2023
First bomb cyclones and atmospheric rivers, and now tornados? A tornado tore through Montebello on Wednesday morning, causing great infrastructural damage to multiple buildings and vehicles. According to FOX11, the tornado touched down around 11:20 a.m. near South Maple Avenue and Date Street, just 10 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Video footage of the incident shows people out on the street surprised by the rare event, walking amid the debris being strewn throughout the air.
The twister was strong enough to damage cars, fences, and even rip off roofs. FOX11 mentioned that no humans were injured as a result of the storm.
Miguel, a Royal Paper Box Company employee was at work this morning when all of a sudden, someone screamed, "tornado!"
"I was inside the building, and we have a window in the back of the building and somebody screamed "‘tornado!’" and I just started recording. Then I started to run when I noticed it was a real tornado; there was damage and everybody just started running. It felt like a bomb or something exploded, but then you see everything flying around, all the debris. It just felt weird, you're not used to it."
National Weather Service Los Angeles shared information regarding the severity of the tornado, noting the difference between a supercell tornado and a land spout tornado.
We've received lots of questions regarding what is a landspout vs. a tornado. A landspout IS a tornado. It usually causes less damage than a "typical" tornado. Check out this Weather-Ready Nation graphic explaining the differences of a couple different tornado types. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/d235TUXXlM— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 22, 2023
The exact type of tornado that struck Montebello has yet to be determined as officials survey the damage.