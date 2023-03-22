WATCH: Destructive Tornado Rips Through Los Angeles Suburb

First bomb cyclones and atmospheric rivers, and now tornados? A tornado tore through Montebello on Wednesday morning, causing great infrastructural damage to multiple buildings and vehicles. According to FOX11, the tornado touched down around 11:20 a.m. near South Maple Avenue and Date Street, just 10 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Video footage of the incident shows people out on the street surprised by the rare event, walking amid the debris being strewn throughout the air.

The twister was strong enough to damage cars, fences, and even rip off roofs. FOX11 mentioned that no humans were injured as a result of the storm.