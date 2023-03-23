10,000 Wine Bottles Spill Across California Highway Amid Crash

By Logan DeLoye

March 23, 2023

Photo: Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol

A semi-truck crashed along the northbound lanes of US-101 on Monday spilling 10,000 empty wine bottles all over the road. Despite the damage to the wine bottles, the drivers and vehicles involved in the crash were not injured. The Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol took to Facebook to detail the incident to followers, and to share photos of the clean-up process.

"Major cleanup and guardrail repair still occurring from a crash earlier this afternoon on northbound US-101 at Geyserville Ave. No other vehicles involved and the driver wasn’t injured. Approximately 10,000 empty wine bottles in the truck were spilled onto the roadway. Right lane is still closed. Traffic is light so please slow down as you approach and pass the scene."

Major cleanup and guardrail repair still occurring from a crash earlier this afternoon on northbound US-101 at...

Posted by CHP - Santa Rosa on Monday, March 20, 2023

The photos show the truck overturned on the side of the road with all of the wine bottles flowing out. Though there were an abundance of bottles, the mess seems to be contained to the side of the road. One lane of traffic was open to drivers while crews cleaned the debris from the far right lane and worked to repair a damaged guardrail. Information regarding the cause of the crash or where the truck was headed with the bottles was not released.

