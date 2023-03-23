Afroman Responds After Ohio Cops Sue Him For Profiting Off Their Image
By Tony M. Centeno
March 23, 2023
Afroman is firing back after the Ohio police officers who raided his home last year sued him.
In a statement he made to TMZ on Thursday, March 23, the seasoned rapper-turned-politician responded to a lawsuit from the Ohio Sheriff's Office who is suing the artist for invasion of privacy and misappropriation of their likenesses. Shortly after the raid, Afroman released his music video for "Will You Help Me Repair My Door" that uses surveillance footage of all the officers who burst into his house, which was all captured on his home security camera. Since then, he's been posting the video on social media, and selling merch that features images of the cops during the raid.
"My house is my property, my video camera films, everything on my property as they begin, stealing my money, disconnecting plus destroying my video camera system, they became my property!" he asserted. "Criminals caught in the act, of vandalizing and stealing money. My video footage is my property. I used it to identify the criminals who broke into my house, and stole my money. I used it to identify criminals, who broke into my house, stole my money and disconnected my home security system."
The Adams County Sheriff's Office claim the footage from the raid, which occurred last August, was used without their permission. Since he released the video back in December, the officers have experienced "emotional distress, ridicule, humiliation, loss of reputation and embarrassment." They also said the rapper sold merch with several officers' faces on it, which they also did not approve. The lawsuit alleges Afroman has been profiting off their likeness between the music video, social posts and the merch.
Afroman claims a judge lied on a warrant and accused him of kidnapping and drug trafficking. After they found nothing at his home, Afroman accused the officers of stealing money and destorying his security cmaera system. Another county's sheriff's office investigated his allegations and detemined that officers "miscounted the money seized and the correct amount had been returned."