"My house is my property, my video camera films, everything on my property as they begin, stealing my money, disconnecting plus destroying my video camera system, they became my property!" he asserted. "Criminals caught in the act, of vandalizing and stealing money. My video footage is my property. I used it to identify the criminals who broke into my house, and stole my money. I used it to identify criminals, who broke into my house, stole my money and disconnected my home security system."



The Adams County Sheriff's Office claim the footage from the raid, which occurred last August, was used without their permission. Since he released the video back in December, the officers have experienced "emotional distress, ridicule, humiliation, loss of reputation and embarrassment." They also said the rapper sold merch with several officers' faces on it, which they also did not approve. The lawsuit alleges Afroman has been profiting off their likeness between the music video, social posts and the merch.



Afroman claims a judge lied on a warrant and accused him of kidnapping and drug trafficking. After they found nothing at his home, Afroman accused the officers of stealing money and destorying his security cmaera system. Another county's sheriff's office investigated his allegations and detemined that officers "miscounted the money seized and the correct amount had been returned."