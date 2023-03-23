Florida Man Accused Of Slapping Woman With Slice Of Pizza

A Florida man is facing charges after authorities claim he smacked a woman in the face with a slice of pizza.

WKMG said Marion County sheriff's deputies responded to a home after receiving a hang-up call on Friday, March 17. When cops arrived at the residence, they spoke with 39-year-old Ortelio Lazaro Alfonso, who told deputies he got into a verbal argument with the victim, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officials then spoke with the victim, who claims Alfonso struck the left side of her face with a slice of pizza during the altercation. She alleges Alfonso got angry after she disciplined someone "on his bottom area" at the home. That's when the 39-year-old got in her face and pointed his finger but didn't strike her, the affidavit reads.

It soon escalated into Alfonso slapping her with the pizza, the victim told deputies. Cops also observed pizza sauce on various parts of the victim's shirt, including the collar and back. Pizza remnants were leftover in her hair and ear area, and deputies found more sauce on the walls and ceiling of the home, the affidavit said.

Alfonso told deputies he threw the pizza at the victim but denied hitting her with his hands.

He was arrested and booked into Marion County Jail for simple battery domestic violence. He was released the following day, according to online jail records. His next court appearance is on Wednesday, March 29.