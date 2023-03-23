Man Arrested After Huge Fire Destroys Dozens Of Boats At Seattle Marina

Seattle Police arrested a man after a huge fire that destroyed dozens of boats at a boat storage facility under Ship Canal Bridge early Wednesday morning (March 22).

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) started getting reports of the blaze around 2 a.m., sending over 100 firefighters to the Seattle Boat Company in the 700 block of Northeast Northlake Way, according to SFD Deputy Chief Tom Walsh, per KOMO. Officials said flames reached 50 to 70 feet in the air as they battled the fire, and 30 boats stacked in dry storage were involved.

Later that afternoon, an Arson Bomb Squad detective found a 32-year-old man hidden inside a docked boat near the fire, police said. He was detained and taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, where he was questioned about the incident, according to officers.

The Arson Bomb Squad identified the man as a suspect and arrested him for arson. Once he's medically cleared, he will be booked into King County Jail.