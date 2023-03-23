Man Taking Home Millions Of Dollars After Playing Florida Lottery Game

A Delaware man is now a multimillionaire after playing a Florida Lottery game. Officials announced Tuesday (March 21) that 66-year-old Peter Sullivan, of Millsboro, won the top prize in the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game: $5 million!

The lucky winner claimed his prize at the Lottery's West Palm Beach District Office, where he chose to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Sullivan purchased his winning scratcher from a Publix located at 1538 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach. The retailer will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

GOLD RUSH LIMITED has been around since September 2021 and made many Floridians millionaires overnight. The $20 scratch-off game offers 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game's overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.65.

