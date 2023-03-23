New Chicken And Waffles Restaurant Opens Near Columbus

Chicken and waffles. The unique combo of sweet, syrupy waffles with savory, crunchy fried chicken has grown in popularity over the years, becoming a menu staple at restaurants across the country. Now, a new restaurant that recently opened near Columbus is giving the community another, more portable way, of enjoying the delicious meal.

Chick'nCone has opened its first location in central Ohio, serving up fried chicken inside waffle cones for a handheld treat that is sure to please, per NBC4. Based in Pennsylvania, the chain has nearly 30 locations across the country, including two around Cincinnati.

Just like the name suggests, the popular meal is crispy chicken tossed in your choice of sauce and served in a waffle cone. Try it with the Cinna-Maple sauce for a traditional chicken and waffles experience or sample one of the five other sauces to choose from if you want to skip the sweet syrup for a spicier flavor: BBQ, Kick'nRanch, Buffalo Blue, Peri Peri and Yell BBQ.