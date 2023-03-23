What's amazing about barbecue is the vast array of meats ready to be smoked and slathered in tasty sauces. One cut of meat tends to stand out from the rest: ribs. While St. Louis-style pork ribs entranced the country for decades, there are other amazing ways to approach the dish.

For those who love chowing down on a rack of ribs, LoveFood found the most delicious barbecue ribs in every state. The website states, "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards, and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

According to writers, Shiver's Bar-B-Q serves Florida's best BBQ ribs. Here's why it was chosen:

"Serving the Homestead community for over 70 years, Shiver’s Bar-B-Q is frequented by customers who’ve been coming back for its hickory-smoked goodness and cozy, indoor picnic table dining since they were kids. On its menu are pork spare ribs and beef ribs, but it's the baby back ribs customers rave about – some people say they’re the best they’ve eaten."