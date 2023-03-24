Elon Musk Emailed Twitter Staff At 2:30 A.M.: The 'Office Isn't Optional'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is not happy with the number of workers who are showing up to the office every day. According to Zoë Schiffer, a managing editor at Platformer, Musk sent out an email at 2:30 a.m. reminding staff members that returning to the "office is not optional." In the early-morning email, Musk also noted that the social media company's San Francisco office was half-empty.

Twitter has not commented on the report.

This is not the first time that Musk has sent out an early-morning email to his employees. Last November, Musk sent an email at 2:39 a.m. informing them that they would no longer be allowed to work remotely.

Musk has been leading the charge to get workers to return to the office, telling staff members at Tesla last May that they had to return to the office for at least 40 hours a week or find another job. To enforce the policy, Tesla has been tracking office attendance and warning employees who do not show up in the office enough.