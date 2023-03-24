Hit-Boy Taps Nas, Dom Kennedy & More For His 'Surf Or Drown' Album

This is Hit-Boy's second project of the year. Prior to Surf Or Drown, Hit-Boy teamed up with Musiq Soulchild for their joint album Victims & Villains. He also served as the executive producer for Nas' most recent LP King's Disease III. Hit-Boy and Nas have yet to come down from the high of their King's Disease album series. The 13-track project won Best Rap Album at the 65th Grammy Awards, which was Nasir's first-ever Grammy. Since then, Hit-Boy has also teamed up with Pacman da Gunman and Big Sean to knock out collaborative albums. Gunman's Bulletproof Soul dropped last year while Sean's What You Expect EP was released in 2021.



This is just the first installment of Hit-Boy's latest album. Stream the entire project below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE