Hit-Boy Taps Nas, Dom Kennedy & More For His 'Surf Or Drown' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
March 24, 2023
Hit-Boy's new solo album has arrived.
On Friday, March 24, the esteemed producer and rapper delivered his latest project Surf Or Drown. Hit's new album, which has him rapping over his own beats, features a slew of high-ranking artists including Nas, Dom Kennedy, The Alchemist, Curren$y, Jay 305, James Fauntleroy and more. The project comes complete with 11 original records including his recent single "The Tide" with Nas and "Slipping Into Darkness" featuring The Alchemist. It also contains each song's instrumental tracks (excluding the intro).
"Surf or Drown is a Rap / Instrumental album," Hit-Boy tweeted. "If yall make songs to the beats send em over 🌊 #idothisfortheculture and this is just Vol.1"
This is Hit-Boy's second project of the year. Prior to Surf Or Drown, Hit-Boy teamed up with Musiq Soulchild for their joint album Victims & Villains. He also served as the executive producer for Nas' most recent LP King's Disease III. Hit-Boy and Nas have yet to come down from the high of their King's Disease album series. The 13-track project won Best Rap Album at the 65th Grammy Awards, which was Nasir's first-ever Grammy. Since then, Hit-Boy has also teamed up with Pacman da Gunman and Big Sean to knock out collaborative albums. Gunman's Bulletproof Soul dropped last year while Sean's What You Expect EP was released in 2021.
This is just the first installment of Hit-Boy's latest album. Stream the entire project below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE