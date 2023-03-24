This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Waffles

The most important meal of the day means you can look forward to many delicious dishes, such as omelets, avocado toast, and tasty sandwiches. Crisp and fluffy waffles stand out from the rest thanks to the ease of cutting and the ability to soak up syrup. Like its competitors, pancakes and french toast, chefs love adding their special twists to this blank canvas.

That's why Taste of Home found every state's top waffle restaurant. The website states, "No need to waffle about—America is absolutely bonkers for Belgium’s beloved treat. Here, we’ve rounded up the best waffle restaurant in each state, from New Hampshire to New Mexico, giving you at least 50 reasons to prepare for serious powdered sugar consumption."

According to writers, Ms. Cheezious serves Florida's most delicious waffles! Here's why it was chosen:

"There are a slew of breakfast places with out-of-this-world waffles, but we’re giving props to this Miami spot for making our beloved dish a lunch item. Ms. Cheezious serves a Southern Fried Chicken & Waffle Melt sandwich loaded with cheddar and smothered in country gravy and maple syrup. Make your own sweet sammies with these BLT Waffle Sliders."