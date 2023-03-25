Billie Eilish Pays Tribute To Justin Bieber In The Most Adorable Way

Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish are the cutest BFFs — and the "Happier Than Ever" singer made sure to show love to the Biebs during one of her latest concerts

During her set at Asuncionico 2023 in Paraguay this week, Billie wore a Justin Bieber wristband. Yeah, it was one of those rubber bracelets that were all the rage in middle school. Fans on social media were quick to point out Billie's sweet gesture.

The duo's friendship began in 2019 when they met for the first time at Coachella, an exciting moment for the "bad guy" singer who has been a fan since she was young. Witnesses captured photos and videos of their touching first meeting in which Billie hugged him and ran away. After their first meeting, Justin sent Billie a heartfelt message, which was highlighted in her The World's a Little Blurry documentary.