Billie Eilish Pays Tribute To Justin Bieber In The Most Adorable Way
By Dani Medina
March 25, 2023
Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish are the cutest BFFs — and the "Happier Than Ever" singer made sure to show love to the Biebs during one of her latest concerts
During her set at Asuncionico 2023 in Paraguay this week, Billie wore a Justin Bieber wristband. Yeah, it was one of those rubber bracelets that were all the rage in middle school. Fans on social media were quick to point out Billie's sweet gesture.
The duo's friendship began in 2019 when they met for the first time at Coachella, an exciting moment for the "bad guy" singer who has been a fan since she was young. Witnesses captured photos and videos of their touching first meeting in which Billie hugged him and ran away. After their first meeting, Justin sent Billie a heartfelt message, which was highlighted in her The World's a Little Blurry documentary.
During one of her recent performance in Paraguay, Billie Eilish was seen wearing a ‘Justin Bieber’ wristband 🥹❤️🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/KMbq6kwh4h— Justin Bieber News (@jbtraacker) March 24, 2023
"It's moments like tonight where I'm reminded what I mean to people," Justin said. "Your love for me touched my heart. You are so special, not for what you can do, but for who you are. Remember that. I am so impressed by your aura and presence."
Justin has supported Billie in countless ways, most recently in the crowd at her Los Angeles concert in December, where the "Yummy" singer was spotted singing along to her songs. He even invited her to his 29th birthday party, as seen in photos he shared on Instagram.