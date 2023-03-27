Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In The Entire State

What could possibly be better than a heaping plate of crispy golden fries? Perhaps, a heaping plate of crispy golden fries topped with meat, cheese, vegetables, sauce, and other delicious toppings! While piling beef and cheese on top of fries is a popular combination, some prefer to eat outside of the box. Other toppings used on loaded fries include, beans, onions, bacon, sour cream, tomatoes, and more! Many establishments serving this dish will also over vegan and gluten free alternatives. Regardless of your topping preferences, there is one restaurant that serves the absolute best loaded fries in all of Illinois.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood the best loaded fries in Illinois can be found at Au Cheval in Chicago.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best loaded fries in the entire state:

"Upmarket Chicago diner Au Cheval – which really looks more like a swanky bar – is known for its burgers, but people also flock here for the crispy fries. In a classic mornay sauce (a béchamel enriched with cheese) and drizzled with garlic aioli before being topped with a fried egg, these fries just work. Au Cheval has also opened a restaurant in New York and, yes, crispy fries are on that menu too."

For a continued list of the best loaded fries across the country visit lovefood.com.