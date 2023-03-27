Jax Proves She's The Best New Pop Artist With 'Victoria's Secret'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 28, 2023
Jax has been hard at work for the past year, sharing new music, performing at several iHeartRadio events, and teaming up with iconic stars like Paris Hilton. It all paid off at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards where Jax was up for Best New Pop Artist and won! On Monday, March 27th, Jax joined other first-time nominees in their respective genres Cody Johnson, Muni Long, and Giovannie and the Hired Guns for an inspiring back-to-back-to-back Best New Artist Medley.
For Jax's part in the medley, she performed her latest hit "Victoria's Secret," which arrived in the summer of 2022. The song called out the unattainable and damaging beauty standards many companies aimed at women promote. It was so impactful that the CEO of Victoria's Secret, Amy Hauk, actually posted a statement to the company's Instagram and admitted they had "no excuses for the past" and promised she was "committed to building a community where everyone feels seen and respected." The impact on fans was felt at the iHeartRadio Music Awards as fans passionately sang along to the funny and relatable lyrics.
Monday also marked the start of the Samsung Galaxy Launchpad Powered by iHeartRadio, a program designed to support emerging artists like Jax by generating mass awareness and exposure. From now through June 2024, Jax the program will provide her with a team of content creators using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to amplify her music and message.
Hosted by Lenny Kravitz, this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrated the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022. Click here to see the entire list of winners. In addition to Jax and her fellow Best New Artist nominees, other incredible performances included 2023 Icon Award Recipient P!NK with Kelly Clarkson and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo honoring the singer with their own covers of her hits, Keith Urban, as well as Coldplay joining all the way from Brazil for a special performance. Taylor Swift was also present to accept the iHeartRadio Innovator Award for her impact on global pop culture throughout their incredible career.
Relive this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards special, now through April 17th on Hulu!