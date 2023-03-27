Jax has been hard at work for the past year, sharing new music, performing at several iHeartRadio events, and teaming up with iconic stars like Paris Hilton. It all paid off at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards where Jax was up for Best New Pop Artist and won! On Monday, March 27th, Jax joined other first-time nominees in their respective genres Cody Johnson, Muni Long, and Giovannie and the Hired Guns for an inspiring back-to-back-to-back Best New Artist Medley.

For Jax's part in the medley, she performed her latest hit "Victoria's Secret," which arrived in the summer of 2022. The song called out the unattainable and damaging beauty standards many companies aimed at women promote. It was so impactful that the CEO of Victoria's Secret, Amy Hauk, actually posted a statement to the company's Instagram and admitted they had "no excuses for the past" and promised she was "committed to building a community where everyone feels seen and respected." The impact on fans was felt at the iHeartRadio Music Awards as fans passionately sang along to the funny and relatable lyrics.