It's finally Spring Time! As the weather continues to warm and the daylight continues to stretch even later, now is the time to spend some quality time with loved ones outside. And what better way to do that than with a picnic?

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best picnic spot in each state, from gorgeous blooming botanical gardens and unique attractions to sunny vineyards in beautiful wine country.

According to the site, the best place for a picnic in Missouri is Citygarden. Located in St. Louis, Citygarden is the perfect combination of nature and art and will serve as a stunning backdrop for an outdoor meal, date or simply some "me time" as you enjoy a bit of nature in the city.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"Don't be fooled by the word 'garden,' this urban park, nestled in front of the famed St. Louis arch, is almost three acres of sculptures, fountains and vibrant artwork. Grab a bite from one of the food trucks that pull up at the entrance and sit along the curving limestone wall. The cool thing about this park? It's incredibly sustainable, using a rain garden to collect rainwater for the plants which are all native to the area."

Learn more about the best spots for a picnic around the country by checking Reader's Digest's full list.