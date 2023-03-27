Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best BBQ Ribs In The Entire State

When deciding where to eat on a night out of the house, people often have a favorite restaurant in mind. Is there one restaurant that serves a food that you never get tired of? One that is always on top of your list of suggestions for the perfect dinner with friends and family? If you enjoy excellent bbq ribs paired with complimentary sides, there is one restaurant that you'll want to add to your list of options.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bbq ribs in all of Nebraska can be found at Smokin Barrel BBQ in Omaha. At this one-of-kind restaurant, the sauce is the standout. LoveFood mentioned that these ribs are "intensely flavored with bourbon sauce and on occasion, mango habanero glaze.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best bbq ribs in the entire state:

"The pork spare ribs from old-fashioned and rustic Smokin Barrel BBQ are coated in a bourbon sauce that’s so intensely flavored and complementary that it receives rave reviews. The restaurant also occasionally runs succulent-sounding rib specials, such as deboned pork belly ribs in a mango habanero glaze."

For more information regarding the best bbq ribs across the country visit lovefood.com.