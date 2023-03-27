Rihanna's Driver's Car Stolen In Latest Incident At The Singer's Home

Police are currently investigating the incident but it seems like the neither the thief nor the vehicle haven't been seen since. It's the second time police have responded to Riri's home in the L.A. area in two weeks. Previously, a man traveled from South Carolina and tried to approach Rihanna's front door to ask for her hand in marriage. The man barely made it up the driveway before security stopped him and called the police. As of this report, it's not known whether Rihanna was actually home for both instances.



Rihanna and her driver aren't the only ones who've been victims of grand theft auto. Jhene Aiko recently had her car stolen too. The Twenty88 singer was at a restaurant in Los Angeles with her family when she witness someone driving off in her white Range Rover. She thought it was someone working in valet where she left the vehicle. Once it wasn't returned, cops were called to the restaurant. So far, police have not confirmed whether or not these incidents are connected.