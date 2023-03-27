The Strangest House In Minnesota Has The Most Unique Design

What would you consider to be an element of "strange" design within the topic of architecture? Though "strange" is an opinion, there are some houses designed with a flair so unusual that one cannot help but to stare in surprise. These properties possess a unique quality that is often unseen elsewhere. Wether it be a twisted, spiraling staircase, a peculiar color palette, or an odd shaped exterior, something about this space allows it to stand out as one of the strangest homes in the entire country.

According to Readers Digest, the strangest house in all of Minnesota is the Ensculptic located in Minnetrista. The exterior of this property is comprised entirely from polyurethane spray.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about Ensculptic:

"This home in Minnesota is made from polyurethane spray foam over a metal skeleton. There are few windows and even fewer angles to it. Architect Winslow Wedin set about building it in 1969 with a team of art students. The house sold in 2011 for just $170,000 and the owners have maintained it. Think that’s weird? Learn about the strangest food laws every state has."

For a continued list of the strangest houses across the country, and a photo of "Ensculptic," visit rd.com/the-strangest-house-in-each-state/.