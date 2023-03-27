WATCH: Escaped Zoo Animal Shows Up On California Resident's Front Porch
By Logan DeLoye
March 27, 2023
Imagine opening your front door to see an escaped zoo animal climbing up the porch steps! One Oakland resident opened their front door this weekend and saw an escaped pied crow trying to find its way inside! According to SF Gate, a tree fell onto the aviary at the Oakland Zoo on Tuesday amid extreme winds and six birds escaped. While most of them were caught and brought back to their habitats safely, a few are still on the loose.
The Oakland Zoo took to Twitter to describe the physical appearance of the escaped birds, and to share video footage of the incident with followers.
"Great news! Today an Oakland resident living a few miles from the Zoo spotted Deauville, one of our 2 last missing birds, a Pied Crow. Our keepers headed over and were able to lure him inside this kind resident’s home, where he was safely caught & brought back to the Zoo! This means we have one last bird to recover, another Pied Crow, named Diego. If you spot him, please don’t try to catch him – he’s a very shy bird that startles easily – but DO call our rescue hotline (510-703-8986) normally used for our Heron Rescue efforts. Notice the strong black and white markings, differentiating them from other crows."
Residents who spot the last bird should call the zoo's rescue hotline rather than try to catch the bird themselves.