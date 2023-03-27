WATCH: Escaped Zoo Animal Shows Up On California Resident's Front Porch

Imagine opening your front door to see an escaped zoo animal climbing up the porch steps! One Oakland resident opened their front door this weekend and saw an escaped pied crow trying to find its way inside! According to SF Gate, a tree fell onto the aviary at the Oakland Zoo on Tuesday amid extreme winds and six birds escaped. While most of them were caught and brought back to their habitats safely, a few are still on the loose.

The Oakland Zoo took to Twitter to describe the physical appearance of the escaped birds, and to share video footage of the incident with followers.