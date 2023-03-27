WATCH: Florida Man Feeds Sandwich To Alligator While Sitting In Creek

"Florida man is gonna Florida man," the caption on the post reads.

The video racked up over 27,000 likes as of Monday morning (March 27). While many people were joking about the situation, plenty condemned the people feeding the alligator.

Why? According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, feeding alligators is illegal.

"When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food," the agency said. "This can lead to dangerous circumstances for yourself and other people who could encounter the alligator in the future."

Officials also urge both locals and tourists to stay away from alligators, who are looking for food and love following winter.