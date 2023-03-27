WATCH: Florida Man Feeds Sandwich To Alligator While Sitting In Creek

By Zuri Anderson

March 27, 2023

American Alligator
Photo: Getty Images

A Florida man is going viral for what can only be described as peak Florida man behavior. Video shared by @onlyinfloridaa on Instagram shows a man wearing a white cap and a woman in a red shirt sitting in water, the former waving around a piece of a pork loin sandwich to urge a curious alligator over.

The reptile swims over, mouth agape, as the man hand-feeds the alligator. As the beast starts leaving, the man tosses another piece at the gator, who swallows that morsel, too. The duo spends the rest of the footage trying to get the gator to come back.

"Florida man is gonna Florida man," the caption on the post reads.

The video racked up over 27,000 likes as of Monday morning (March 27). While many people were joking about the situation, plenty condemned the people feeding the alligator.

Why? According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, feeding alligators is illegal.

"When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food," the agency said. "This can lead to dangerous circumstances for yourself and other people who could encounter the alligator in the future."

Officials also urge both locals and tourists to stay away from alligators, who are looking for food and love following winter.

