Watch: Latto Brings The Casino To L.A. And Hits The 'Lottery'

Latto has been on top of her game for the past few years. Following the release of her 777 album last year, the fierce rapper has dominated the airwaves with songs like "Big Energy" and "Its Givin." The remix to "Big Energy" featuring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled made the song even bigger, and helped Latto ascend to a new level of superstardom. Since then, she's knocked out a few major collaborations with Chloe, Maroon 5, GloRilla and the late Gangsta Boo. Her song "FTCU" was the last song the Three 6 Mafia rapper appeared on before she passed away on January 1.



In 2023, Latto continued to serve up fresh hits. She took her artistry in a new direction after she released her latest single "Lottery." The pop track is the first offering off her upcoming album. Don't expect her to leave rap behind, though. She recently threw down bars with Yung Miami for Lola Brooke's "Don't Play With It (Remix)."