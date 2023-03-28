Dramar Epps tapped Jim Jones and WillC to direct the series of videos featuring a mixture of actors from the original film and today's rap stars. In the latest video he dropped on Tuesday, March 28, Jones assumes 'Pac's role as "Bishop" in a record store as the Gangsta Grillz founder recreates the memorable scene with the original Raheem Porter (Khalil Kain) and Eric "Steel" Thurman (Jermaine Hopkins). Chinese Kitty appears as the attractive store employee who gets distracted by Drama while his homies make off with some vinylz.



The second video also features a clip of Dram Morant's next single "FMFU" featuring Roddy Ricch and two other surprise artists. Both scenes come in support of his upcoming album I'm Really Like That, and there are more are on the way. Drama has been pushing the album for the past few months by releasing songs like "Forever" with Fabolous, Capella Grey, Jim Jones and Benny The Butcher.



Drama recently opened up about the making of the LP with The Cruz Show. Check out the interview below and look out for his album dropping on March 31.

