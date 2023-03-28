Florida Man Scores $1,000 A Week For Life After Winning Lottery Game

A Florida man scored a massive prize after playing a multi-state lottery game. According to the Florida Lottery, Jose Ortiz, of Clewiston claimed a $1,000 Week for Life prize from a CASH4LIFE® drawing on December 8, 2022.

Ortiz chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million, officials said.

He purchased his winning CASH4LIFE Quick Pick ticket from Clewiston Jiffy, which is located at 432 West Sugarland Highway in Clewiston. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Florida is one of nine states hosting the CASH4LIFE game, which offers two lifetime prizes with the chance to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life. Drawings are held daily at 9 p.m. EST.

A man who doesn't win in Florida won big in a state lottery game recently. Then, there was a Florida man who took home huge stacks of money thanks to a $5 scratch-off ticket. Another Florida man almost lost his lottery prize after a mix-up with the state government.