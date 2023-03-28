Illinois Town Named Smallest Town In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

March 28, 2023

Corner of 4th and Main
Photo: Moment RF

If you travel just beyond the beaten path, you may find something worth exploring. Past the city lights, traffic, and hustle and bustle of the crowds, you will find a tiny little nook of a place that few people call home. Perhaps, you will come across a small flower shop, a cafe that sits four next to a bar that has become a town landmark, or a little creek that flows past a wooden bench with names carved into the planks. A place where everyone knows everyone and time seems slower.

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the smallest town in all of Illinois is Kaskaskia. 13 residents inhabit this tiny town.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the smallest town in the entire state:

"You don’t have to “ask” us twice about why we chose this small town on the Mississippi River and the border of Missouri as the smallest town in Illinois. It’s tied with Valley City as the smallest by population—both with 13 residents as of 2019—but we’re giving the edge to the smaller by size, which is Kaskaskia at just 67 acres. The village, made an island as the course of the great river cut it off from the rest of the state, also has an interesting history: Occasionally destroyed by flooding over the past 200 years, Kaskaskia has been rebuilt each time, and it was even briefly the capital of Illinois in the early 19th century. Today, it’s still plagued by flooding, but its few and proud residents will not abandon their small town."

For a full list of the smallest towns across the country visit rd.com.

