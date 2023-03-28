Minnesota Town Named Smallest Town In The Entire State

If you travel just beyond the beaten path, you may find something worth exploring. Past the city lights, traffic, and hustle and bustle of the crowds, you will find a tiny little nook of a place that few people call home. Perhaps, you will come across a small flower shop, a cafe that sits four next to a bar that has become a town landmark, or a little creek that flows past a wooden bench with names carved into the planks. A place where everyone knows everyone and time seems slower.

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the smallest town in all of Minnesota is Funkley. 8 residents inhabit this tiny town that has one functioning bar.

Here is what Readers Digest had to say about the smallest town in the entire state:

"Welcome to Funkley town! In this municipality where only eight people reside, a locally famous establishment called Funkley Bar used to be the one and only joint up and running. The bar owner and mayor, Emil Erickson, would hand out Funkley Bucks (dollar bills with his face on them) to first-time guests. The bar was a favorite watering hole for hunters and bikers, but it has sadly gone bottoms up recently. The party animals might be gone from Funkley, but here’s the strangest animal in Minnesota—and every other state."

