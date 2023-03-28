Nashville School Shooting Victim Is Daughter Of Beloved Texas Pastor

By Dani Medina

March 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

One of the victims of The Covenant School shooting in Nashville this week was the daughter of a former North Texas pastor.

Hallie Scruggs, 9, was the daughter of Chad Scruggs, a pastor at Covenant Presbyterian in Nashville, WFAA reports. Scruggs was the associate pastor at Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas for six years. "They are so deeply connected to this (church) body. Even now, members of our church are flying to Nashville to be with them. The impact they had here was enormous," Park Cities Presbyterian Senior Pastor Mark Davis told the news outlet.

Hallie recently visited the Dallas church a few weeks ago when her father was invited back as a guest preacher. Davis also revealed he spoke on the phone with Chad just hours after the deadly attack at his daughter's school. "We really love each other," Davis said.

In addition to Hallie, five other people were killed in Monday (March 27) afternoon's shooting in Nashville: Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; William Kinney, 9; Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61. The suspected shooter had completed surveillance and drew a detailed map of the school prior to entering. Police said they found a manifesto and other writings pertaining to the shooting.

