Python Hunters Find Missing Florida Woman Hundreds Of Miles Away From Home

A missing Florida woman was discovered by python hunters hundreds of miles away from her home, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Darlene Marybell Peck on Tuesday, March 21. Deputies said she left her Umatilla house to head to Ocala, but when her husband returned home that evening, she wasn't home. Her family was concerned for her safety since Peck suffers from dementia.

At the time of the alert, MCSO said her grey 2013 Nissan Rogue was spotted in the Coral Gables area near Miami Wednesday morning (March 22).

Officials said python hunters in the area found Peck, which is nearly 270 miles away from her home. She was in good health and reunited with her family, the sheriff's office concluded while thanking the public for sharing information.