Texas City Is Finally Getting Its First Waffle House!

Waffle House is finally expanding south of Austin!

The famous all-day breakfast chain is planning to open its first location in Kyle, MySanAntonio reports, citing a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Construction is set to start on the $300,000 restaurant in August and it's expected to be complete in March 2024. The 1,840-square-foot Waffle House be located at 2767 Kyle Parkway.

The new Kyle location marks the closest Waffle House for San Antonio residents, who have reportedly been pushing for a closer restaurant for years. The closest location to San Antonio is in Austin, where there's three to choose from.

In more foodie news, Whataburger is also opening its first location in Cibolo, the news outlet reported. The 3,305-square-foot fast food restaurant is expected to be completed in August 2024. It'll be located at 400 Cibolo Valley Drive. The closest Whataburger locations to Cibolo were in Schertz or Universal City.