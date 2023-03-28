This Is The Most Infamous Crime Committed In Colorado

True crime has always been a hot topic, but thanks to Netflix documentaries, podcasts, and YouTube series dedicated to criminals, the genre has exploded. More and more people are interested in peering into the psyche of these deranged individuals and why they did these infamous acts.

24/7 Wall St. got curious about which criminals or crimes left a permanent mark on each state's history. Researchers combed through FBI data and media sources to determine their picks. They also considered "tragic or devastating" impacts, including but not limited to loss of life.

According to the website, the Columbine High School shooting is considered the most heinous crime in Colorado's history. This is what happened:

"On April 20, 1999, Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris entered Columbine High School and gunned down 12 students and one teacher and wounded more than 20 others in what was then the worst school shooting in U.S. history. The shooting spree ended when Klebold and Harris took their own lives. Although a motive was never determined, investigators learned both teens had planned to bomb the school in an attack like the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. The victims obtained some measure of justice when Mark Manes, the man who had sold the gun and ammunition to Harris, was sentenced to six years in prison."

