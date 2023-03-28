Two Illinois Residents Win Huge Lottery Jackpot, But There Is A Catch

By Logan DeLoye

March 28, 2023

Cash Pile Lottery
Photo: iStockphoto

A Lucky Day Lotto jackpot worth $1.1 million dollars was won by two fortunate residents of Northern Illinois on Sunday. According to WGN9, four people have now won a Lucky Day Lotto jackpot since the beginning of March and the two most recent winners were just announced. Two tickets purchased for this week's drawing contained the winning numbers.

WGN9 mentioned the winning numbers to be "1 - 5 - 21- 25 - 41." One of the winning tickets was sold at Woodman's Food Market in Lakemoor, and the other at Kinney Pump House in Durand. The jackpot was $1.1 million, but there is a catch. Since there were two people that guessed all five winning numbers correctly this time, the $1.1 million dollars will be split between them. Each lottery winner will receive a whopping total of $550,000 as part of the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot. In addition to the winners, the stores that sold the winning tickets will each receive $5,500 just for selling the ticket at their establishment.

Information regarding the name of each of the winners, if they have come forward to claim their prize money yet, where they live, or what they plan to do with the money after receiving it has yet to be released.

