WATCH: California Students Create World's Largest Charcuterie Board

Over 50 students attending Adolfo Camarillo High School are now Guinness World Record holders! According to UPI, the students created the world's largest charcuterie board using sustainable materials and were able to give back to the community. When all was said and done, the board measured a whopping 204.7 feet long! Despite the effortless look of the board, the project lasted months in the making. First, the school created a GoFundMe page raising $17,000 to kick-start the project.

Using their resources to the fullest, the students carved the board out of old discarded gym bleachers at the school. Next, they recruited culinary students from Pacific High School to help them prepare the meats, cheeses, and other various food items scattered across the long board. UPI mentioned that the school used "more than 500 pounds of cured meats, cheeses, nuts, dried fruits, olives" to create the board, most of which was donated by local families, businesses, and restaurants. Video shared by Inside Edition shows the children cutting the boards, and creating what is currently known as the world's largest charcuterie board.