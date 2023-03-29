9 California Destinations Named Among Best Vacation Spots In The US

When is the last time you took a vacation? Summer is just around the corner and what better way to ring in the season than by planning a vacation with your closest friends and family? The best destinations in all of California boast amazing scenery, great weather, and an endless amount of activities for every kind of explorer. Wether you're looking to sightsee, spend the day at the beach, or embark on exciting adventures, these locations are the place to be!

According to a list compiled by Via Travelers, the best places to vacation in California are San Francisco, San Diego, Yosemite National Park, Death Valley National Park, Sierra Nevada Mountains, Lake Tahoe, Palm Springs, Joshua Tree National Park, and Big Sur.

Here is what Via Travelers had to say about a few of the best vacation destinations in California:

San Francisco:

"San Francisco, often known as the City by the Bay, is a city unlike any other, with its renowned Golden Gate Bridge, colorful Victorian houses, year-round fog, and cable cars. It’s also an excellent area to visit to escape the cold. If you want excellent views of the Golden Gate Bridge, join a Golden Gate Boat Cruise, a San Francisco Bay tour, where you’ll also get an up-close look at this iconic artificial modern marvel. This is an experience you should not miss when in San Francisco."

Yosemite National Park:

"This historical national park, dubbed “The Valley,” is one of the best places to visit in America if you want to reconnect with nature. If you’re feeling adventurous and looking for new things to do this summer, consider spending a few days hiking through Yosemite Valley—it’s home to over 600 miles worth of trails! You’ll get an up-close look at giant sequoia trees and waterfalls that spill into rivers below them."

