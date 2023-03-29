Bread! Croissants! Muffins! Cookies! Cake! Donuts! Who can resist a good bakery!?

Mashed compiled a list of the best bakery in every state that will have you itching to go on a cross-country road trip in search of the best baked goods. "Each state is home to a multitude of bakeries, but there are a few that stand out, offering the flakiest pastries, the most beautiful breads, or even the most innovative concoctions. By scouring reviews, looking through awards, and, of course, a bit of eating of our own, we've put together a guide showcasing the best bakery in every state," the food site said about its list.

In Arizona, the best bakery is Squarz in Tempe. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

It might be surprising that this bakery is tucked away in a strip mall in Tempe, but don't knock it until you've tried it. The business started out with sales at a farmers' market, but as people took note, it continued to expand. Now, everything from lemon croissants to mini shepherd's hand pies is on the menu. And while the menu is vast, there's one item that Squarz is known for — the caramelized croissant. Also known as kouign amann, one reviewer even said that this flaky pastry was worth readjusting their entire life for.

