Who doesn't love a good, juicy, classic hamburger? Sometimes it's OK to say no to all the extras and go back to basics. LoveFood is helping us do that with this list of the best classic hamburger in every state.

"The origins of the humble hamburger might be hotly contested, but there's no denying few things are as American as this classic meal, served everywhere from restaurants to street food stalls and hole-in-the-wall joints," the food site said about its list. "Whether plain on white bread or with melted cheese in a pillowy bun, the classic burger is simply unbeatable, even when creative and inventive options abound."

In Arizona, the best classic hamburger is the hamburger at Lucky's Burgers & Shakes in Phoenix. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Blink and you might miss the low-key Lucky's Burgers & Shakes and its classic burgers. Highly rated by customers, the charbroiled hamburgers are available in three sizes, from a quarter pounder to a massive 12-ounce patty. All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions, and a choice of sauces – you can't go more basic (or more delicious) than that.

