Coyote On The Loose After 2 Toddler Attacks In 1 Week In Arizona Community

A coyote remains at large in Scottsdale after two toddlers were attacked in less than a week. Officials believe the same coyote is responsible for both attacks in a 2-mile area near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, 12 News reports.

The most recent attack occurred around March 22 around 5:30 p.m. Kelly Pirozzi arrived at her home with her three children and they were met by a coyote in the driveway. "That coyote must have watched us get out of the car and kind of waited for the right time to go after our son," Pirozzi said about the coyote that attacked her 21-month-old son Brody. In the video, you can see the mother rushing to her son's side and the coyote backing away.

"The coyote came behind us, and ran up towards him, and bit his right arm. As soon as he bit his right arm, he started screaming and knocked him over," she told AZFamily. Dad Jeff McAlister told LiveNOW from FOX the coyote "grabbed his arm and took him to the ground, and screams, and we came and, you know, picked him up. And the coyote ran away and actually came back and tried to look for his prey."

"It makes you more cautious now, going outside your front door, looking around, doing things you didn’t do yesterday, scanning the area," Kelly said.