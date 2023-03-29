Danny Brown Says He's Going To Rehab Following Drunk Rant On Podcast

Brown has been planning on going to rehab for the past couple of weeks. He first revealed his intentions to seek help during his performance at SXSW earlier this month. While he was on stage, Brown told the crowd that he's getting tired of being drunk and high all day.



“At the end of the day, I’m 42 years old, sitting around smoking blunts all day, and getting drunk is getting old," Brown said according to VIBE. "Y’all have y’all fun but s**t could get dark. I’m going to get help. Honestly, my dumbass supposed to been gone, but I’m broke so I gotta do shows to take my ass in, so shoutout to Dr. Martens."



“Ima go do my lil time," he added. "but I will say this, I made so many songs about doing drugs … sometimes I feel bad about that s**t … if I fu**ed your life up, I’m sorry.”



Hopefully Danny Brown gets the help he needs. His decision to go to rehab comes shortly after he delivered his joint album with JPEGMAFIA, Scaring The H*es. The project has 14 tracks including its sole collaboration with redevil "Kingdom Hearts Key." Stream the project below.



