Decision Made On Patriots' Pursuit Of Lamar Jackson: Report

The New England Patriots reportedly won't pursue Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a league source told the Athletic's Jeff Howe on Wednesday (March 29).

"Patriots will not pursue Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson: Source via @TheAthletic," Howe tweeted.

The report comes days after Patriots owner owner Robert Kraft said his close friend, rapper Meek Mill, texted him that Jackson wanted to join the Patriots several days before the former NFL MVP publicly announced that he previously requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens on Monday (March 27).

Kraft said the rapper texted him three or four days ago while addressing reporters at the first day of the NFL Owners' Meetings in Arizona, but said the "decision" on whether to acquire Jackson would be up to head coach Bill Belichick.